French MP submits new resolution on releasing Armenian POWs to parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. French MP François Pupponi has submitted a new resolution to the parliament, calling on France to demand Azerbaijan to return POWs and civilians that were taken hostage during the military operation to the Armenian side, ARMENPRESS reports the French MP wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’Many Armenian soldiers are still arrested by the Azerbaijani authorities following the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict and are waiting for their repatriation. This practice is in full contradiction with the Geneva Convention and the norms of the international law. France should urge Azerbaijan to release them. This is the point of my resolution and I wish to thank the parliamentarians that agreed to sign under it’’, the French MP wrote.