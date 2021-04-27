Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 April

Armenia's acting Healthcare Minister to be vccinated with AstraZeneca

Armenia's acting Healthcare Minister to be vccinated with AstraZeneca

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Acting Healthcare Minister of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan will be publicly vaccinated against coronavirus on April 28. ARMENPRESS clarified from the Ministry that the Avanesyan will be vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

Armenia acquires also Russian Sputnik V vaccine.








