Armenia's acting Healthcare Minister to be vccinated with AstraZeneca
YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Acting Healthcare Minister of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan will be publicly vaccinated against coronavirus on April 28. ARMENPRESS clarified from the Ministry that the Avanesyan will be vaccinated with AstraZeneca.
Armenia acquires also Russian Sputnik V vaccine.
- 19:22 French MP submits new resolution on releasing Armenian POWs to parliament
- 19:03 No incidents recorded along Armenian-Azerbaijani border – defense ministry
- 17:20 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-04-21
- 17:19 Asian Stocks - 27-04-21
- 17:12 Russia reports 8,053 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, lowest figure in 7 months
- 17:03 Indian Embassy in Armenia uses term “genocide” for the first time: Ambassador paid homage to victims at Yerevan Memorial
- 16:21 ‘Recognition and condemnation of Armenian Genocide is a universal issue of humanity’ – FM Aivazian tells BBC Weekend
- 15:56 CoE Commissioner for Human Rights condemns opening of “ trophy park” in Baku
- 15:53 Parliament Speaker Mirzoyan, Baroness Caroline Cox discuss Armenian Genocide recognition, return of POWs in Yerevan
- 15:27 Q1 tax revenues are more than projected, but less compared to 2020
- 15:24 First time ever, Armenian Genocide hearings held at Romanian parliament
- 14:26 Artsakh's ESS issues new statement over explosion of Russian peacekeepers' vehicle – EDITED
- 13:55 2000 Armenian monuments captured by Azerbaijan under threat of cultural genocide, Artsakh warns
- 12:52 Armenian Apostolic Church condemns Azerbaijani ban on previously agreed priest ordination in Dadivank Monastery
- 12:48 Armenia will not participate in NATO’s Defender Europe 21 exercise
- 12:19 Azerbaijan pulls back troops after advancing 400 meters near Artsakh village, authorities say
- 12:02 Armenian authorities debunk fake news claiming Aliyev visited tree reserve in Syunik
- 11:58 Sarkissian sends Independence Day greetings to President of South Africa
- 11:19 Artsakh reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 over past day
- 11:16 Armenian President extends condolences to Iraqi counterpart over Baghdad hospital fire
- 11:04 Armenia records 595 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:18 Lawmaker Tsovinar Vardanyan gets AstraZeneca shot
- 09:44 Online lending to small and medium-sized businesses is now available on the Converse Bank website
- 09:10 Armenia to be supplied with 100,000 doses of new vaccine against COVID-19 in early May – minister’s interview
