Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-04-21

YEREVAN, 27 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.17 drams to 520.29 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.82 drams to 627.78 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.94 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.91 drams to 722.47 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 151.09 drams to 29664.08 drams. Silver price down by 0.39 drams to 436.76 drams. Platinum price down by 240.99 drams to 20575.08 drams.