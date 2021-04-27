Indian Embassy in Armenia uses term “genocide” for the first time: Ambassador paid homage to victims at Yerevan Memorial

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of India in Armenia used the term “genocide” for the first time in the post made over the visit of Ambassador Kishan Dan Dewal to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on April 24.

“Today, Armenia commemorates 106th anniversary of Armenian Genocide. Ambassador KD Dewal paid homage to martyrs of this great tragedy and placed a wreath at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial”, the Embassy’s statement reads.

The Embassy also tagged the official Facebook accounts of the foreign ministries of India and Armenia below the post.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan