Parliament Speaker Mirzoyan, Baroness Caroline Cox discuss Armenian Genocide recognition, return of POWs in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today member of the House of Lords of the Parliament of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Baroness Caroline Cox, who visited Armenia for participation to the Armenian Genocide commemoration events, the Armenian Parliament reports.

Speaker Mirzoyan said it’s a great honor for him to host one of the best friends of the Armenian people in the National Assembly.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Caroline Cox discussed issues relating to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the improvement of humanitarian situation in Artsakh, the return of Armenians prisoners of war from Azerbaijan. An agreement was reached to unite the efforts in the works with the international partners.

At the end of the meeting Ararat Mirzoyan thanked Mrs. Cox for standing by Armenians for over 30 years and for conducting fair fight during those years.

April 24 marked the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan