First time ever, Armenian Genocide hearings held at Romanian parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. For the first time ever, Romanian lawmakers held hearings about the Armenian Genocide at the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian parliament.

Lawmakers from all political parties and blocs delivered speeches, emphasizing the moral importance of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, something Romania hasn’t yet formally done.

The Armenian Ambassador to Romania Sergey Minasyan told ARMENPRESS that the hearings were held at the initiative of MP Varuzhan Pambukchyan, the head of the national minorities group of the Chamber of Deputies.

“This is the first time that hearings about the Armenian Genocide are held in the Romanian parliament,” Ambassador Minasyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan