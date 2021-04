Two Russian peacekeepers wounded in Artsakh landmine explosion

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Two Russian peacekeepers were wounded when their vehicle exploded on a landmine in Artsakh three days ago, the Artsakh Interior Ministry spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The vehicle exploded on an anti-tank landmine. Two servicemen were wounded.”

Both wounded servicemen are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan