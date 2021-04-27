Armenian authorities debunk fake news claiming Aliyev visited tree reserve in Syunik

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMNEPRESS. A recent photo of Azeri leader Ilham Aliyev and his family in a countryside location hugging a rare species of tree which some Armenian news outlets falsely reported to have been taken in Armenian territory, namely in Syunik province’s Sosi Park – a reserve where rare trees grow - was actually taken in Azeri territory, the Armenian environment ministry said.

It said that the media reports claiming that the Aliyevs entered Armenian territory is “obvious disinformation” aimed at subjecting the society to deliberate information manipulations.

The Armenian environment ministry said it studied the photos and concluded that they were taken in Azeri territory, namely the continuation of the habitat where the Oriental planes grow down the Tsav river valley.

In addition, the ministry released photos showing border signs which were installed before the war, noting that the borders haven’t been subjected to any changes there.

“We urge to refrain from disseminating explicit disinformation and deliberately subjecting the society to information manipulations.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan