Sarkissian sends Independence Day greetings to President of South Africa

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day, the Armenian presidency said in a news release.

In a telegram sent to Ramaphosa, President Sarkissian expressed certainty that the relations between Armenia and South Africa will develop and strengthen through joint efforts for the benefit of the two nations.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan