Armenian President extends condolences to Iraqi counterpart over Baghdad hospital fire

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences to President of Iraq Barham Salih on the occasion of the tragic fire in the capital city of Baghdad which killed and wounded dozens, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

In the letter the Armenian President expressed his condolences and support to the Iraqi counterpart, wished patience to the families of the victims, and speedy recovery to the wounded.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan