Armenia records 595 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. 595 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 214,064, the ministry of healthcare reports.

801 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 195,701.

The death toll has risen to 4058 (18 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

4277 COVID-19 tests were conducted on April 26.

The number of active cases is 13,297.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 1008 (6 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan