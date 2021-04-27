LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-04-21

LONDON, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 April:

The price of aluminum up by 0.42% to $2378.50, copper price up by 0.74% to $9518.00, lead price up by 0.10% to $2042.00, nickel price up by 0.88% to $16196.00, tin price down by 0.62% to $26796.00, zinc price down by 0.14% to $2818.00, molybdenum price up by 0.72% to $24648.00, cobalt price stood at $49750.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.