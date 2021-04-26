Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno Karabakh in a phone conversation

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone conversation, during which discussed the situation over Nagorno Karabakh, inter alia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Kremlin.

''The sides recorded with satisfaction that the situation remains calm. The works for the implementation of the November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 statements signed between the Presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia continues. Both sides expressed readiness to coordinate different aspects of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, including in the direction of the OSCE Minsk Group'', reads the press release.