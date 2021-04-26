Armenian, Russian peoples bound by spiritual, civilizational affinity – Russia diplomat

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. The value system is the dimension that creates firm links between the Armenian and Russian peoples, affirming their spiritual and civilizational affinity, ARMENPRESS reports Charge d'Affaires of the Russian Federation in Armenia Aleksey Sinegubov said during a conference headlines ‘’Independence and sovereignty: Threats and challenges for modern Armenia’’.

Speaking about the challenges of globalization, Sinegubov expressed conviction that Armenia and Russia not only can, but also are obliged to closely collaborate against threats to traditional values, identity and sovereignty.

‘’From this perspective, there is broad cooperation field for Armenia and Russia’’, he said.

According to him, international relations are currently under serious threats. ‘’From the viewpoint of sovereignty, internet is a topic of separate discussion. The developments in the cyberspace create new challenges and risks for the sovereignty of states, but on the other hand, in case of a literate approach, it provides broad opportunities. Progress in communication, technology, and transportation have significantly globalized the modern world. For that reason the problems that arise, sooner or later, become common or at least widely reflected internationally’’, Sinegubov said.