Canada taking active measures to ban sales of UAV equipment for Turkish producers – Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan received Ambassador of Canada to Armenia Alison Mary LeClaire on April 26 (residence in Moscow) and Colonel Craig Fowler, the Canadian Embassy's Military Attaché (residence in Moscow).

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, during the meeting issues related to the regional security were discussed. The Armenian Defense Minister presented details over the military operations against Artsakh and the situation following the aggression, mentioning new security challenges that have emerged in the region.

The Ambassador of Canada informed that Canada seriously examines the issue of limitations on sales of equipment to Turkish UAV-producing companies.

During the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, Turkey actively supported Azerbaijan, including by using UAVs with Canadian equipment.