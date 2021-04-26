Lithuania joins EU position of returning all Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on April 26 Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. Ambassador of Lithuania to Armenia Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė also attended the meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia is interested in deepening relations with Lithuania on bilateral and multilateral formats.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia is committed to the implementation of democratic reforms in the post-war hard period.

Foreign Minister Landsbergis noted that Lithuania expresses solidarity with Armenia in its efforts to eliminate the consequences of the war and the pandemic, and is ready to support the process as an EU member state and provide humanitarian aid.

Nikol Pashinyan and Gabrielius Landsbergis exchanged views on the security challenges and developments in the region.

Referring to the post-war situation, Pashinyan referred to the facts of not returning the Armenian POWs who are still kept in Baku, the continuous aggressive anti-Armenian rhetoric. The ‘’trophy park’’, territorial claims over the sovereign territory of Armenia and the destruction of cultural and religious monuments in the territories of Artsakh that have passed under Azerbaijani control. According to Pashinyan, all these show that the application of ‘’remedial cessation’’ is a necessity for Nagorno Karabakh. Pashinyan added that Armenia, a country that is moving forward in democratic path, first of all expects EU and its member states an adequate assessment of the Azerbaijani policy.

The Foreign Minister of Lithuania noted that the EU has expressed a special position that all the hostages and POWs must be returned and Lithuania also joins that position. He also emphasized that Lithuania fully supports the efforts aimed at the preservation of the Armenian historical-cultural heritage.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan