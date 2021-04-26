Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-04-21

YEREVAN, 26 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 April, USD exchange rate down by 1.43 drams to 520.46 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.36 drams to 629.60 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.95 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 724.38 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 181.76 drams to 29815.17 drams. Silver price down by 4.14 drams to 437.15 drams. Platinum price up by 446.18 drams to 20816.07 drams.