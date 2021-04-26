Issues facing Lebanese-Armenian community discussed in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker foreign minister Ara Aivazian held a meeting with Lebanon’s caretaker Minister of Youth and Sport Vartine Ohanian in Yerevan.

Aivazian attached special importance to the significance of Ohanian’s participation as Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s special representative in the commemorative events of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in Yerevan, as a sign of Lebanon’s determination in honoring the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, as well as the centuries-old warm friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

Aivazian and Ohanian especially highlighted the contribution of the Lebanese-Armenian community in the development of the relations between Lebanon and Armenia. The issues facing the Lebanese-Armenian community and the actions for addressing these issues were discussed.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan