First round of vote expected May 3, Speaker says after Pashinyan resignation

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Following the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan released a statement notifying that by law the parliament will convene an emergency session on May 3 for the first vote to elect a new prime minister.

The session is expected to be held as a formality in order to pave way for snap elections.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resigned on April 25 – a move intended to pave way for snap election. The entire Cabinet also resigned. Holding early elections requires the dissolution of parliament, which in turn can happen when the legislature fails twice to elect a prime minister after the incumbent steps down. Pashinyan said during his resignation that his bloc will formally nominate and subsequently vote him down during both votings in order to maintain the technical requirements to disband the legislature.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan