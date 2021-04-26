EU can have deeper involvement in assisting Armenia , Lithuanian FM says in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis says he is sure that the European Union can have deeper involvement in providing assistance to Armenia.

“Of course, Lithuania was one of the biggest supporters of Eastern Partnership,” Landsbergis told ARMENPRESS when asked during a joint press conference with FM Ara Aivazian the Lithuanian assessment of the Armenia-EU partnership as a country which always contributed to the development of Eastern Partnership.

“I entirely welcome the fact that the enhanced agreement which came into force recently creates a clear platform for further cooperation, but I am sure that more can be done, and Europe can be more deeper involved in providing assistance to Armenia, especially now at this difficult time,” Landsbergis said.

“Lithuania is here not only on the national level but as a European country,” he added.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan