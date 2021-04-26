‘We are here to help and support’, Lithuanian FM says in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis says it’s a great honor for him to be in Yerevan and talk to the real friends of Lithuania.

“It’s a great honor and a great pleasure to be here today, talk to the real friends of Lithuania. I can state that 30 years ago, when Armenia was facing quite a difficult time, we were together at that period, and today also we are ready to meet the needs”, the Lithuanian FM said during a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ara Aivazian in Yerevan on April 26.

He presented the purpose of his visit to Armenia, noting that they are here to help and support.

“The main message of being here is that we are here to help and support, and we would like to also expect further support mechanisms from the EU. I think we can find ways for expanding that support both politically, economically and from the humanitarian perspective. I think it’s possible to deepen that cooperation, expand the support and opportunities provided”, he said, adding that on this path, a clear message from official Yerevan is probably necessary.

“I think in that case there will be much more friends in the European official capitals and Brussels who will be ready to assist you”, he noted.

Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has arrived in Armenia on an official visit.

