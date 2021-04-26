FM Aivazian hopes international partners will respond to humanitarian call to help Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of foreign affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian says almost six months have passed since the end of the war in Artsakh, but the Republic is still facing humanitarian problems. He expressed hope that the international community will respond to the humanitarian call on helping Artsakh.

“To date issues requiring urgent solutions in the context of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict have not been fully solved: first of all, it relates to the immediate repatriation of prisoners of war and civilians who are held captive. Armenia, of course, stands with Artsakh in addressing the humanitarian disaster, however, we also need the support of the international community here. I hope our international partners will respond to this humanitarian call, which will also be an important contribution to mitigating the consequences of the 44-day war”, he said at a joint press conference with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in Yerevan.

Commenting on the Lithuanian FM’s official visit to Armenia, acting FM Aivazian said Armenia and the Armenian people highly appreciate Lithuania’s key investment in the agenda of preventing genocide crime.

“We have to record with a deep sorrow that today, in line with the efforts made by the international community, we again meet extremism, gross violations of human rights and norms of international humanitarian law, human life and dignity, the extreme manifestation of which became the Azerbaijani military aggression unleashed with Turkey’s direct participation against the Armenians of Artsakh, the committed war crimes and atrocities and the humanitarian-crisis situation caused by it”, Ara Aivazian said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan