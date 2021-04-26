Kremlin calls Biden’s recognition of Armenian Genocide US internal affair

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has commented on the recent US decision to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

Peskov told reporters that it is the internal affair of the United States.

On April 24, US President Joe Biden has formally recognized the Armenian Genocide. Biden has used the term “genocide” in his April 24 address on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

