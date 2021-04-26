Lebanese President expresses solidarity to Armenian people during phone talk with Catholicos Aram I

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Lebanon Michel Aoun had a telephone conversation with His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, following the April 24 requiem mass in the Armenian Church in Antelias for the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, the Catholicosate told Armenpress.

The Lebanese President expressed solidarity with the Armenian people, reminding that the Lebanese people have also been massacred by the Ottoman Turks.

The delegations of the main parties of Lebanon will soon visit the Armenian Church in Antelias to express their solidarity with the Armenian people on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan