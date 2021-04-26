‘Actions, not words, are important for us’ – Armenia’s acting FM comments on Erdogan’s statement  

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker foreign minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian, commenting on the statement of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to which Turkey is ready to develop relations with Armenia based on mutual respect, has noted that actions, not words, are important for Armenia.

“We are familiar with the letter of the Turkish President and the readiness mentioned in it, but I want to state that we attach importance not only to words, but also to actions, and we have expressed our position very clearly in this regard. In the past as well there have been such messages, there has even been a signed bilateral document, which, however, didn’t have a positive continuation. Actions, not words, are important for us”, the acting FM said at a press conference today, in response to the question of ARMENPRESS.

On April 24 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed a letter to Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul, Bishop Sahak Mashalian, stating that Turkey is ready to develop relations with Armenia based on mutual respect.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan