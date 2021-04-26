Speaker of Parliament signs into law electoral code amendments after president’s refusal

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan signed into law the bill on amending the Electoral Code, which was adopted by parliament on April 1.

Any bill which passes parliament is supposed to be signed into law by President Armen Sarkissian. However, in case of the said bill he neither signed it nor applied to the constitutional court within the period of 21 days envisaged by the constitution. In such cases, the law empowers the Speaker of Parliament to sign the bill into law.

