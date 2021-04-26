Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 April

Armenian, Lithuanian FMs hold meeting in Yerevan

Armenian, Lithuanian FMs hold meeting in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian held a private meeting with Foreign Minister of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

The Armenian and Lithuanian FMs will also hold a joint press conference as part of Gabrielius Landsbergis’ visit to Yerevan.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration