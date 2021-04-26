Armenian, Lithuanian FMs hold meeting in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian held a private meeting with Foreign Minister of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

The Armenian and Lithuanian FMs will also hold a joint press conference as part of Gabrielius Landsbergis’ visit to Yerevan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan