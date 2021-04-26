Armenian, Lithuanian FMs hold meeting in Yerevan
YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian held a private meeting with Foreign Minister of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.
The Armenian and Lithuanian FMs will also hold a joint press conference as part of Gabrielius Landsbergis’ visit to Yerevan.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 13:32 A century after 1915. Armenians are facing a cultural genocide again
- 13:07 Constitution allows Pashinyan to remain caretaker prime minister after resignation, says lawmaker
- 11:59 Lithuanian FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- 11:56 Speaker of Parliament signs into law electoral code amendments after president’s refusal
- 11:40 Euronest PA: European lawmakers emphasize Azerbaijan must return Armenian POWs
- 11:35 Armenian, Lithuanian FMs hold meeting in Yerevan
- 11:08 Armenia reports 181 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:30 Anthony Hopkins wins Oscar for Best Actor, Frances McDorman takes Best Actress
- 04.25-11:22 Armenian PM resigns to trigger early elections
- 04.25-10:54 Artsakh foreign ministry highly appreciates Biden’s recognition of Armenian Genocide
- 04.25-10:11 Pashinyan to address the nation
- 04.25-09:57 ‘France will continue to stand by Armenian people in defying challenges’ – Macron tells Pashinyan
- 04.24-22:20 Armenian Genocide recognition courageous and inspiring step – Armen Sarkissian thanks Joe Biden
- 04.24-21:58 Erdoğan sends letter to Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, again denying Armenian Genocide
- 04.24-21:55 USA once again demonstrates its unwavering commitment to protecting universal values – Pashinyan
- 04.24-21:35 PM Pashinyan attends final stage of concert ‘’Trilogy of remembrance’’ with his wife
- 04.24-21:17 Biden had the courage to say what his predecessors for past 100 years have always known - AAA
- 04.24-21:03 We remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide – Joe Biden
- 04.24-20:17 Pashinyan thanks Biden for recognition of Armenian Genocide
- 04.24-20:12 USA must help Artsakh's innocent civilians to live on their own land – Congressman Pallone
- 04.24-20:03 BREAKING: U.S. President Joe Biden recognizes the Armenian Genocide
- 04.24-19:07 Today we together remember this tragedy – letter of Argentine President to Armenian community
- 04.24-18:57 There is no dialogue between Turkey, Armenia – Deputy FM
- 04.24-18:45 We want to pass the way to Nagorno Karabakh recognition – President of French Senate
- 04.24-18:20 Armenian genocide showed the world the cost of division, exclusion, and hatred - Justin Trudeau
20:03, 04.24.2021
Viewed 2783 times BREAKING: U.S. President Joe Biden recognizes the Armenian Genocide
16:11, 04.20.2021
Viewed 1931 times Biden Administration responds to letter of Armenian historians about the Genocide
19:27, 04.22.2021
Viewed 1632 times Russian MFA representative comments on Aliyev’s threats to occupy Armenian territories
11:22, 04.25.2021
Viewed 1364 times Armenian PM resigns to trigger early elections
19:20, 04.23.2021
Viewed 1320 times Baroness Caroline Cox “ashamed” UK hasn’t recognized Armenian Genocide to date