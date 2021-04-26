Anthony Hopkins wins Oscar for Best Actor, Frances McDorman takes Best Actress

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Anthony Hopkins has won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in The Father and Frances McDorman took home the Best Actress trophy for her work in Nomadland, reports TASS.

Nomadland also won in the Best Picture and Best Director categories.

Yuh-Jung Youn has won the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her role in Minari and Daniel Kaluuya earlier took home the Best Supporting Actor trophy for Judas and the Black Messiah.

Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland has won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Chloe Zhao also took home the Oscar for Best Director.

The 2021 Academy Awards ceremony is taking place in two separate locations in Los Angeles.