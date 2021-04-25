Artsakh foreign ministry highly appreciates Biden’s recognition of Armenian Genocide

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of Artsakh highly appreciated the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by US President Joe Biden, the ministry told Armenpress.

“President of the United States of America Joe Biden by his April 24th address, in fact, recognized the Armenian Genocide.

The Republic Artsakh Foreign Ministry highly appreciates this important humanitarian and political step taken by the President of the United States towards giving a due assessment of the atrocities committed by Turkey against millions of Armenians.

This is a moral victory, a victory not only for the Armenian people, but for the whole civilized humanity.

This significant victory is also the result of the consistent and purposeful work of the Diaspora organizations.

We hope that the stance of the President of the United States will pave the way for the condemnation and prevention of further genocides and crimes against humanity”, the ministry said in a statement.