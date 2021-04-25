Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 April

Pashinyan to address the nation

Pashinyan to address the nation

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will deliver an address today at 11:00, his spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said on social media.

“Today, at 11:00, April 25, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will deliver an address”, Gevorgyan said.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration