USA once again demonstrates its unwavering commitment to protecting universal values – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Following the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by U.S. President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashiyan said that this is a very important day for the Armenian people, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan twitted.

‘’ It is an important day for all Armenians. Following the resolutions adopted by US Congress in 2019, President Biden honored the memory of victims of the Armenian Genocide. The US has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to protecting human rights and universal values’’, Pashinyan wrote.

The PM emphasized that the ideologies leading to the Armenian Genocide are still alive.

‘’Today we pay tribute to 1.5 million martyrs, victims of the Ottoman Empire’s criminal policies during WWI. The ideologies that led to the Armenian Genocide are still alive today, as demonstrated by the atrocities committed against the Armenians of Artsakh during the recent war’’, he wrote.

In his April 24 speech U.S. President Joe Biden recognized the Armenian Genocide.