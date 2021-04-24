PM Pashinyan attends final stage of  concert ‘’Trilogy of remembrance’’ with his wife

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan, accompanied by his wife Anna Hakobyan, attended the final concert ‘’Trilogy of remembrance’’ dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex. The concert is held under the auspices of PM Pashinyan.

ARMENPRESS reports the representatives of the high-level delegations who are in Armenia to participate in the events dedicated to the Armenian Genocide anniversary also attended the concert.