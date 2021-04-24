Biden had the courage to say what his predecessors for past 100 years have always known - AAA

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Assembly of the USA underlines that by recognizing the Armenian Genocide, U.S. President Joe Biden had the courage to say what his predecessors for past 100 years have always known, ARMENPRESS reports, reads the statement issued by the Assembly.

‘’“President Biden’s affirmation of the Armenian Genocide marks a pivotal milestone in the arc of history in defense of human rights,” stated Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny. “By standing firmly against a century of denial, President Biden has charted a new course. Affirmation of the Armenian Genocide enhances America’s credibility and recommits the United States to the worldwide cause of genocide prevention’’, reads the statement.

The Assembly emphasized that President Biden stayed true to his 30-year documented record of Armenian Genocide acknowledgement, from the time he began serving as Delaware’s Senator, through his 2020 presidential campaign, when he pledged: “Joe Biden will recognize the Armenian Genocide and make universal human rights a top priority for his administration so that such a tragedy can never again occur.” As a Senator, Biden was among the most informed and diligent supporters in using the term Armenian Genocide.

“The Assembly, all Armenians and our friends around the world profoundly thank President Biden for this Armenian Genocide reaffirmation in honor of the victims, survivors, and the principle of universal human rights around the world,” said Assembly Co-Chairs Van Krikorian and Anthony Barsamian.