There is no dialogue between Turkey, Armenia – Deputy FM

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. There is no dialogue between Armenia and Turkey, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Avet Adonts told the reporters, emphasizing that nothing has changed in the position of official Yerevan: Armenia is ready for normalization of relations without any preconditions, but Turkey presents preconditions.

‘’The preconditions are about both the Armenian Genocide and Nagorno Karabakh conflict’’, Adonts said.

Referring to NK issue, the Deputy FM said that no other format apart from the Minsk Group is discussed at the moment. ‘’We work with the Minsk Group and I hope they will be soon visible’’, he said.