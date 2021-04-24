Pashinyan meets with Larcher, highlights Senate's resolution on necessity to recognize Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher, who are in Armenia to participate in the events dedicated to the Armenian Genocide.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, welcoming the French parliamentary delegation, PM Pashinyan saluted the fact that such a representative delegation from France is in Armenia. ''The presence of such a delegation shows how much the French Government highlights the relations with Armenia. We also highly appreciate the sincere desire of the French people to express solidarity with us'', Pashinyan said.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, this is the result of not only of bilateral historical and cultural links between the two countries, but also the values shared by Armenia and France. Pashinyan emphasized that first of all he means democracy.

PM Pashinyan emphasized the important role of France in the process of the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Gerard Larcher thanked for the warm reception and said, ''We are here to express solidarity with the Armenian people. 20 years ago President Jacques Chirac signed the law recognizing the Armenian Genocide, which proves that we fully share the pain of the Armenian people'', he said.

Nikol Pashinyan and Gerard Larcher also referred to the situation over Nagorno Karabakh. Pashinyan emphasized the important role of France in NK conflict settlement process. In this context, PM Pashinyan emphasized the importance of the adoption of the resolution on the necessity to recognize the Republic of Artsakh by the French Senate. Pashinyan thanked all the Senate members who supported the resolution. ''We are thankful for all the measures of France to establish peace during the 44-day war. We see the application of the ''remedial cessation'' principle as the only solution for NK conflict'', the PM emphasized.

The President of the French Senate emphasized that the resolution on Nagorno Karabakh is more than a document, which contains demands and expectations. ''The document is the tool through which the negotiations will lead to lasting peace'', Gerard Larcher said. He also focused on the humanitarian problems resulted by the war, emphasizing the necessity of providing humanitarian aid to families of the victims and displaces persons. Gerard Larcher said that it's necessary to ensure the safe return of the Armenian POWs still kept in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting the interlocutors touched upon issues related to the further development of the Armenian-French relations, the strengthening of democracy in Armenia, the opportunities for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the activation of the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.