USA must help Artsakh's innocent civilians to live on their own land – Congressman Pallone

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Frank Pallone, the Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, thinks that today, 106 years after the Armenian Genocide, similar actions in various parts of the world still continue, he told ARMENPRESS.

He highlighted the adoption of the resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide by both houses of the US Congress.

‘’We cannot forget the slaughter of millions of Armenians, as well as Assyrians, Greeks and other religious minorities by Ottoman Turks, which is considered the 1st genocide of the 20th century. But today concerns about genocide continue, not only in terms of Armenians, but in general.

The war in Artsakh last November during which numerous atrocities were committed by Azerbaijanis and Turks reminded us of the past’’, Pallone said, emphasizing that Armenians were treated inhumanely, and civilian settlements were bombed.

The Congressman reminded that the Turkish-Azerbaijani leadership even brought mercenaries from other countries to participate in the war. He stressed that Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan do not even hide their dreams in their statements about eliminating Armenians from the region of Artsakh.

''I think tyhe USA has to play a more crucial role, putting an end to these aggressions and expansionist desires of the Turks and help the innocent citizens of Artsakh to live on their land.

Under the previous administration the USA basically ''washed its hands'' of the region and I think that was the reason why the Turks and Azerbaijanis felt they can attack Artsakh'', Pallone announced.

He reminded that they have sent a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden with over 100 congressmen signing under it, urging him to use all the possible diplomatic levers to impose sanctions against Turkey and Azerbaijan.