Azerbaijani, Turkish government continue their propaganda of genocide - Rafael Larreina

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Former vice president of the parliament of the Basque Country, former member of the Spanish Congress, politician Rafael Larreina expresses his readiness to make efforts for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, he said in a video-conference with ARMENPRESS.

‘’On the occasion of this new anniversary of the Armenian Genocide I express my solidarity and support to the Armenian people, including in Artsakh and the Diaspora. And I think that particularly this year we have to support the Armenian people, because both the Azerbaijani and Turkish Governments continue propagating genocide and disseminate hatred against the Armenian people'', the politician said.

Larreina thinks that just for this reason it's necessary that the democratic nations of Europe express support to the Armenian people and their right to have their own culture, life and history.

''I think the democratic nations of Europe should prove greater and real support to the Armenian people'', he said, adding that it's necessary to continue making efforts for preventing future genocides in Armenia and other parts of the world.