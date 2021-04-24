‘Truth needs to be recognized’: Dutch lawmakers on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Members of Parliament of the Netherlands have expressed their readiness to work on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide in a video messages addressed on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Genocide.

“The continued commemoration of the Armenian Genocide is the restoration of justice for the Armenian community, for the history and for the truth. But the truth needs to be recognized, a recognition of sufferings caused to the Armenian community, Greeks and Assyrians. And we should continue working on this path both in the Netherlands and abroad”, MP Agnes Mulder said, stating that she stands by the Armenian people.

Lawmaker Kees van der Staaij stated that what has happened in 1915 was absolutely a genocide. “It is also a genocide with the pain people are feeling from generations to generations. Therefore, we want and are obliged to think about it in order not to forget and to learn lessons for the future”, he said, adding: “There is only one future, that is to sincerely face history”.

