French Senate President hopes US President will recognize the Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. President of the Senate (upper house of the Parliament) of France Gérard Larcher hopes that US President Joe Biden will make a decision to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“20 years have passed since the day when President Jacques Chirac has released a law consisting just of 8 words, 1 article according to which France officially recognizes the Armenian Genocide”, he said at a joint press conference with Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan on April 24.

“We all hope that the US President will eventually make a decision to recognize the Armenian Genocide”, Gérard Larcher said, recalling that the US Senate and the House of Representatives have adopted resolutions recognizing the Armenian Genocide. “A thing which shows what an important role the parliaments play not only in terms of preservation of memory, but also of the most important values”, the French Senate President said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan