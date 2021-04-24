We appreciate France’s attitude towards Armenia - Sarkissian tells Lemoyne

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with the French Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, who is visiting Yerevan on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron to participate in the Armenian Genocide commemoration events.

Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne conveyed to Sarkissian the French President’s letter on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

President Sarkissian asked Lemoyne to relay his gratitude to President Macron for standing by the Armenian people. “This letter shows the friendship which exists between our peoples and countries, the attitude which France has towards Armenia and the Armenian people, which we highly appreciate. We felt France’s friendship also during the war, we witnessed the manifestation of true friendship and willingness to help,” Sarkissian said.

President Sarkissian and Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne addressed the Armenian-French relations, stressing that the two countries have big potential for developing partnership.

Sarkissian also spoke about the 2020 war which Azerbaijan, with Turkish support, launched against Artsakh, its consequences, and in this context addressed the humanitarian issues and underscored the importance of returning the Armenian prisoners of war from Azeri captivity. Sarkissian said Armenia expects the support of its friends and international community in this matter.

Sarkissian and Lemoyne also exchanged ideas over regional and international issues.

