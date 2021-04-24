Speaker Mirzoyan assures Armenian parliamentary delegations make persistent efforts for recognition of Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan assures that the parliamentary delegations are making all efforts in different organizations and countries for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the independence of Artsakh.

“The Armenian parliamentary delegations are constantly raising their voice both in different inter-parliamentary organizations and the bilateral relations with the parliaments of various countries over these issues”, he said at a joint press conference with President of the Senate (upper house of the Parliament) of France Gérard Larcher in the Armenian Parliament.

According to Mirzoyan, the recognition of the Armenian Genocide should be important for all countries and the whole humanity because the genocide is a crime against humanity and humanism. “Therefore, the entire humanity is interested in the recognition and condemnation. Unfortunately, only in that way it’s possible to prevent the repetition of such a horrible event in any part of the world”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan