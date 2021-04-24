Israeli lawmaker proposes bill in Knesset calling for official recognition of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Yair Lapid, Member of Parliament (Knesset) of Israel, Yesh Atid party chairman, believes in the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Israel.

He has proposed a bill in the Knesset, calling on to officially recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide, his spokesperson told Armenpress.

“Yair Lapid called his bill “Our moral responsibility as the Jewish State”. The Knesset member believes that the “Never Again” is a moral imperative which requires recognition of the past and commitment to prevent atrocities in the future”, the spokesperson said.

