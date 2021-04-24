Russian lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Russian State Duma lawmaker Pavel Shperov and Federation Council lawmakers Tatyana Kusayko and Yuri Arkharov visited the Armenian Genocide memorial on April 24 in Yerevan.

They were accompanied by Armenian lawmaker Alexey Sandikov.

The Russian parliamentarians laid flowers at the Eternal Flame at Tsitsernakaberd and then toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

Kusayko said she completely agrees with Russian President Vladimir Putin who said that the killings of the Armenians are Russia’s personal pain.

“The visit to the museum heavily impacted me, and I am now very emotional. I understood how important friendship and peace are for the entire world, so that such a crime against humanity never happens again. What happened to Armenians is a very heavy lesson which we must overcome and learn from,” she said.

The delegation then visited Yerevan City Hall where the Heritage in Danger: Artsakh exhibition was opened.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan