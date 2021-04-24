Pashinyan and Putin highlight need of implementation of POW exchange clause in Karabakh deal

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin attached importance to the need for the implementation of the November 9 trilateral statement’s clause on the exchange of prisoners of war, captives and other detained persons, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout of the phone call.

The leaders of the two countries also addressed cooperation in security and energy sectors and ongoing projects, regional issues,” Pashinyan’s Office said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan