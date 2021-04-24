‘Our duty is to remember so that it will never happen again’ – Italian MP on Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Chamber of Deputies (lower house of the Parliament) of Italy Paolo Formentini calls on to remember the genocide of 1.5 million Armenians 106 years ago so that it will never happen again.

“106 years have passed since 1915, a year which is considered to be the beginning of the tragedy, great evil, the Mets Yeghern. We remember one and a half million people, who have been massacred, deported and humiliated only because they were not part of a leading ethnic group. We remember, our duty is to remember so that it will never happen again”, the Italian MP said in a video statement for ARMENPRESS.

The lawmaker says unfortunately, in the past months the world witnessed the elimination of the same people, Armenians, in Nagorno Karabakh.

“Deep memory is our duty. We remember”, he said.

April 24 marks the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan