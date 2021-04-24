Armenian President receives Defense Minister of Cyprus

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received Charalambos Petrides, Minister of Defense of Cyprus, and his delegation, the Presidential office told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Cypriot defense minister said it’s an honor for him to be in Armenia on this important day for the Armenian people and to have an opportunity to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims. “We have visited the Genocide Memorial and are impressed. We share the grief of the friendly Armenian people and express our support”, the Cypriot defense minister said.

In his turn President Sarkissian thanked the defense minister of Cyprus and his delegation for visiting Armenia on this important day and for standing by the Armenian people. “This is the day of the remembrance of the Armenian Genocide, a great tragedy for our people. You are the nation who understands us at best. We not only must support each other, but also must deepen our partnership”.

President Sarkissian welcomed the steps on developing the cooperation between the Armenian and Cypriot defense ministries, stating that in order to resist the challenges it is necessary to be ready for a daily hard work.

Armen Sarkissian has also touched upon the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan with the support of Turkey against Artsakh and its consequences. Talking about the humanitarian problems, he said that months after the war Azerbaijan is still holding the Armenian prisoners of war and civilians in captivity, by violating all norms of the international law.

The Armenian President and the Cypriot defense minister also discussed regional security-related issues.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan