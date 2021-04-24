Pashinyan, Putin discuss bilateral cooperation over phone

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin press service reports.

The phone talk took place at the initiative of the Armenian side.

“The sides continued discussions over the current situation around Nagorno Karabakh. They praised the fact that the situation in the region is stable and calm thanks to the efforts of the Russian peacekeepers.

Views were exchanged also on the relevant issues of the bilateral cooperation, including over the energy sector.

Pashinyan introduced the ongoing domestic political situation in Armenia connected with the expected snap parliamentary elections in June”, the Kremlin reported.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan