Central American Parliament president visits Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. After laying flowers at the Eternal Flame in Tsitsernakaberd Memorial, the President of the Central American Parliament Carolina Fernández and her delegation toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute where they viewed the documents and exhibits on the Armenian Genocide.

“I believe that if we remember and commemorate, it would help that such events never happen again. The photographs, written memoirs at the museum are facts which can’t be denied”, she said.

Afterwards Fernández and her delegation visited Yerevan City Hall to participate in the opening of the Heritage in Danger: Artsakh exhibition.

