Italian senator Matteo Salvini’s message on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Senate of Italy and former Deputy PM, Secretary General of the LEGA party Matteo Salvini issued a statement on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Never forget. Greetings, recognition, love and closeness from myself, LEGA movement, and the entire people of Italy to the Armenian people, in person of those who went through suffering for the sake of it never to happen again. The first genocide in history, and I am using a word which could become the reason of imprisonment in Turkey, and as a result of which more than 1,5 million men, women and children and elderly were exterminated from the face of the earth. Let it never happen again. I hope that very soon I will be in a proud, brave and free country. I hope that our children will have the opportunity to read from the primary to high school The Lark Farm by Antonia Arslan, which is a masterpiece of future and remembrance.”