Dutch Ambassador honors memory of Armenian Genocide victims

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers has addressed a video message in Armenian on the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial.

“April 24 is the day of remembrance of the victims of Mets Yeghern. Today Armenians around the world, as well as the Dutch people are marking the day of massacres and deportations which began in 1915, but the memory of Armenians who fell victim to these events will not be forgotten”, the Ambassador said on Twitter.

The Netherland is in the list of countries that recognized the Armenian Genocide.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan